Horizen Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.85 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $145.08 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.14 or 0.00028823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00083238 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00041951 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,310,506 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

