Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.01 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

