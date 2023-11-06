Hoylecohen LLC Purchases New Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $59.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

