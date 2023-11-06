Hoylecohen LLC Sells 154 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

CAT opened at $240.75 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

