Hoylecohen LLC Sells 248 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.48.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

