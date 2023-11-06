Hoylecohen LLC Sells 7,351 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $202,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4,412.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

