Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $16.20 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.