Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HSON opened at $16.20 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.61.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.