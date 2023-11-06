Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $591.42.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $477.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.47. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $570.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

