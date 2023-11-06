Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ichor were worth $21,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 31.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ichor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Ichor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 880,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $26.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $765.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 2.01. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,017. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

