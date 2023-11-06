IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.7% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 222.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $429.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.57 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.38.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.43.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

