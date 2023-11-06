Insider Selling: Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total value of C$661,600.00.

GIL stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$45.66. The company had a trading volume of 130,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.28. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of C$35.76 and a 52 week high of C$46.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The stock has a market cap of C$8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.1754967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

