Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $214.79 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average of $200.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

