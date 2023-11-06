Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IPKW opened at $34.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

