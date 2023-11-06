Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of OSTK opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.66. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,301.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 6,455 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $99,858.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,481.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. acquired 2,052 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,992. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $85.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Overstock.com

(Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

