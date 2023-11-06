Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases New Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 723 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,837 shares of company stock worth $6,792,923 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.56.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CI opened at $310.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.54. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

