Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $237,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

