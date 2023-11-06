International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.77. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

