International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.77. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
