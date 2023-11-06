Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at CIBC

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.03.

IIP.UN opened at C$12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.04 and a twelve month high of C$15.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

