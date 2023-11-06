IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $202.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $248.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.29.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $197.20 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.80 and a 200 day moving average of $206.83.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 30.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 31.5% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

