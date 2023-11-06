iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Orion Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 648.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,078 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.35. 1,191,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.70.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
