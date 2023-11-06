iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is SouthState Corp’s 9th Largest Position

SouthState Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.12. 1,270,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

