iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Position Cut by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,390,000 after acquiring an additional 62,466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter.

ICF traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 152,531 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

