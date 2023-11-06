iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.26 and a 200-day moving average of $435.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.18 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
