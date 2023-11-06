iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.26 and a 200-day moving average of $435.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.18 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.