iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.3% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $436.85. 532,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.18 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.