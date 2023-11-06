iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

