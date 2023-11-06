iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.39. 1,333,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

