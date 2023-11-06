iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Shares Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 2.87% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWK opened at $17.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

