iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Cut by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.71. 114,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,545. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $286.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

