iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 62,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after acquiring an additional 190,546 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,457,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,604. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

