iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,466,680,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $217.68 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.