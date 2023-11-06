Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $144.85 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $192.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.02 and a 200-day moving average of $156.70.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

