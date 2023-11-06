JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 372.14 ($4.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

JD stock opened at GBX 131.35 ($1.60) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 95.62 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.12 ($2.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The firm has a market cap of £6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3,283.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

