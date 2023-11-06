Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,070 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 1.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Moody’s worth $250,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.29.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $332.14. 31,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,723. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.56. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $260.12 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,566 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

