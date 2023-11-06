Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $17,297,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MANH stock opened at $209.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.51 and a 1-year high of $211.81.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

