Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.69. 347,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,928. The company has a market capitalization of $250.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

