Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 764,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,672,000 after buying an additional 193,802 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $182.79. 21,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,995. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.16.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

