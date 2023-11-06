Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $209.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

