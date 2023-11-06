Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,240 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $324,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $295.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.63. The stock has a market cap of $295.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

