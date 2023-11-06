Jensen Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.06. 138,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

