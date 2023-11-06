Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,993 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

