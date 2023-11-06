John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,982 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $93.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.82. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $234.22 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

