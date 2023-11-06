Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.75.

KALU stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.35 million, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $97.58.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

