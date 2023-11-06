KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,725 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of KE worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KE by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of KE by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,353,000 after buying an additional 10,183,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KE by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,496,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,802 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. 1,475,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,585. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Separately, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

