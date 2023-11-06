KeyCorp Lowers Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $91.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

TKR stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. Timken has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $753,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,431.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,337. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

