Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.66. 167,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,742. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day moving average of $158.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

