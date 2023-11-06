Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 358,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,387. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

