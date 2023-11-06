Keystone Financial Group Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $294.69. The company had a trading volume of 446,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

