Keystone Financial Group Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,239,000 after buying an additional 618,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.13. 136,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,072. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

