Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 12,040 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,408,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.81. 20,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,806. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $205.80 and a 1-year high of $262.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.04 and a 200-day moving average of $248.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

