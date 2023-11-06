Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 51,318 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 168,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

